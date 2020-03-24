South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 9,037

Men, wearing masks to prevent contracting the Covid-19, walk in a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea March 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 24 — South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases today, maintaining a downward trend in new infections which raised hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be slowing.

The daily tally brought the country's total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by two to 120.

It marked the 13th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less. South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases yestertday since with the peak of 909 cases recorded on February 29. — Reuters