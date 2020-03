A health worker uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of a tourist who arrives at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, Thailand, January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, March 21 — Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections today, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak. — Reuters