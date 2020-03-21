Member of US Vice President Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 21 — A member of US Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement yesterday.

Miller said Pence’s office was notified on Friday evening about the positive test. The statement did not name the individual. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pence is leading the White House task force that was formed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. — Reuters