Coronavirus: Latest global developments

A customer wearing a face mask leaves the Selfridges Oxford street store prior to the company's temporary closure of its UK branches, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London March 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 19 — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Europe has most deaths

Since the virus first emerged December, more than 209,500 cases have been detected and 8,784 people have died in 150 countries around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources as of 1830 GMT Wednesday.

The worst affected countries are mainland China, with 3,237 deaths, out of 80,894 cases, of whom 69,601 have been cured. Italy follows with 2,978 deaths, 35,713 cases, Iran 1,135 deaths, and 17,161 cases, Spain 598 deaths and 13,716 cases and France with 264 deaths and 9,134 cases.

Europe has most deaths — 4,112 — while Asia has seen 3,384.

The World Health Organisation calls the novel coronavirus an “enemy against humanity” and says Africa, which so far had seen few cases of Covid-19, should “wake up.”

Strict lockdown

Belgium follows many other countries in ordering its citizens to stay at home until April 5.

Britain decides to close its schools from Friday until further notice.

Peru declares a nightime curfew.

Emergency powers

Chile adopts emergency powers allowing it to deploy the army to keep order.

Portugal prepares to follow several other countries who have declared states of emergency.

Britain unveils sweeping emergency powers, including proposals allowing police to detain potentially infected people to be tested.

Borders closed

President Donald Trump announces the closure of the US-Canada border to non-essential travellers, though underlining that trade will not be impacted.

Turkey closes its land borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Israel closes its borders to all foreigners, except residents.

South Africa imposes a blanket ban on cruise ships entering its ports,

Major economic crisis

The International Labour Organisation says the pandemic will push up to nearly 25 million more people out of work.

Major European and American stock exchanges suffer heavy losses.

Countries roll out aid, including Canada with 27-billion Canadian dollars (RM81.5 billion), Poland €47 billion (RM224.9 billion) and Turkey €14 billion.

US hospital ships

The United States is to deploy military hospital ships to fight the coronavirus. Trump dispatches the navy’s 1,000-room USNS Comfort to New York harbour.

850 million out of school

More than 850 million young people, or about half the world’s student population, are barred from their school and university grounds because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Unesco says

Cancelled, postponed

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest scheduled for May in Rotterdam has been cancelled for the first time in the event’s 64-year history.

The Le Mans 24-hour endurance race is postponed from June to September 19-20. — AFP