New York City ‘almost to point’ of recommending ‘shelter-in-place’ to Governor, says NYC Mayor

Bill de Blasio said he needed to consult with the state on further matters. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 18 — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said today that he was “almost to the point” of recommending to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that the city implement a ‘shelter-in-place’ policy that would have people stay in their homes.

“We have a little bit more we have to make sense of—how we are going to get people food and medicine,” de Blasio told NBC’s “TODAY” morning show, adding that he would only make that decision in consultation with the state. “But I have to say it has to be considered seriously starting today.” — Reuters