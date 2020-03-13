Covid-19: Ticketed events in Singapore with 250 participants or more to be cancelled or postponed

The mandatory cancellation or postponement of ticketed events with 250 participants or more does not apply for events that have already been committed to — for example, if tickets have been sold. Read more at https://www.todayonline.com/singapore/ticketed-events-gatherings-250-participants-or-more-be-cancelled-or-postponed-due-covid-19. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, March 13 — All ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with more than 250 participants are to be deferred or cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the multi-ministry taskforce announced on Friday.

This is on top of new social distancing advisories for workplaces and public venues, such as entertainment centres, tourist attractions, dining establishments and sport venues.

“In order to reduce the risk of local transmission, we will introduce requirements and advisories for events and gatherings, workplaces and public venues. This is to limit large crowds gathering in close proximity over a prolonged duration”, said the taskforce in a statement.

These advisories will be reviewed further based on the evolving global situation, it added.

Events and gatherings

The mandatory cancellation or postponement of ticketed events with 250 participants or more does not apply for events that have already been committed to — for example, if tickets have been sold.

But before such ticketed events can proceed, the organisers “must demonstrate that satisfactory precautionary measures have been put in place”, said the taskforce.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the taskforce, said the decision to set the bar at a “reasonable number” of 250 participants is a judgement call.

If organisers have not committed to the event, they are advised to defer it, due to the risks involved with a large crowd even if there is sufficient space at the venue, he said. No timeframe for deferment has been given as the taskforce does not know how long the outbreak will last, he added.

When asked how Government events like the May Day Rally and the National Day Rally might be affected, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said that the Government agencies will also have to adjust to this new principle accordingly.

If it is an event with a major speech or a rally, there could potentially be more than one venue and the audience can sit in a room with not more than 250 in size.

In these multiple venues, there could be video streaming of the speech being delivered, for example.

Wong, who is also the taskforce co-chair, said for non-ticketed events, the guideline remains as an advisory but he urged all event organisers to take the necessary precautions too.

All other mass gatherings, including private functions and religious services, organisers are advised to put in place these precautions:

· Reduce the scale of events to below 250 participants where possible;

· Reduce crowding and improve ventilation. For example, participants could be seated at least a metre apart from one another and advised to reduce physical contact, such as the shaking of hands;

· Carry out temperature and health screening measures and turn away people who are unwell;

· Put in place measures to facilitate contact tracing, such as by obtaining the contact details of participants.

The advisory calls for participants to practice social responsibility and monitor their own health, as well as to avoid attending such events if unwell.

Workplaces

Employers are also advised to implement measures “to reduce close contact where feasible”.

· Where possible, tele-commuting and video-conferencing should be implemented;

· Stagger work hours and allow employees to commute at off-peak hours;

· Space seating in meeting rooms and work stations further apart.

Public spaces

Similarly, property owners and tenants of venues that are accessible to the public are advised to reduce close contact by patrons and customers where possible.

· Dining venues could set seats at least a metre apart;

· Entertainment venues and tourist attractions, such as casinos, cinemas, theme parks, museums, and galleries, could limit the number of visitors within their premises at any one time. They can also increase the spacing among visitors;

· Sports centres with indoor facilities, such as gyms and private academies, could limit the number of patrons, introduce physical separation measures, increase cleaning frequency, as well as issue advisories to reduce unnecessary contact and practice public hygiene. — TODAY