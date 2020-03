A sign advertising the sale of FFP2 protective face masks is taped to a lamppost in Berlin March 4, 2020. — AFP pic

BERLIN, March 6 — Germany today reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The number of cases rose to 534, up from 400 reported yesterday evening. More than half of the cases, 281, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. — Reuters