Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been defiant in his pursuing of additional settlements. — Ariel Schalit/Pool pic via Reuters

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today he was moving forward with a plan to build some 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a project that had been frozen after international criticism.

“I have given instructions to immediately publish for deposit the plan to build 3,500 housing units in E-1,” Netanyahu said, referring to a preliminary stage of the project.

“This had been delayed for six and a half years.” — Reuters