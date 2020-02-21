Kuwait ports suspend travel and from Iran amid coronavirus fears

Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran February 20, 2020. ― WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee pic via Reuters

CAIRO, Feb 21 ― Kuwait's ports authority suspended the movement of people to and from Iran until further notice because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in that country, state news agency KUNA said early today.

Two Iranians who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of respiratory illness, and three others tested positive yesterday, the Iranian Health Ministry said.

On Thursday, Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on the advice of the Kuwaiti Health Ministry and the civil aviation authority. ― Reuters