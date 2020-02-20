Singapore records one new case of Covid-19 infection, total rises to 85

A tourist wearing a protective face mask takes photos at the Merlion Park in Singapore January 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one more case of Covid-19 infection in the republic, bringing the total number to 85.

The new case is a 36 year-old male Chinese national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China.

MOH said he was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection this morning, and was currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

“Contact tracing is underway to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China,” said the ministry in a statement issued here.

So far, six cases are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore, nine to medical shop Yong Thai Hang, three to the private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore, five to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, and 22 to the Grace Assembly of God church.

MOH said three more Covid-19 infection cases were discharged from hospital today, thus, in all, 37 have fully recovered from the viral infection.

Of the 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As at noon, MOH has identified 2,616 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,469 have completed their quarantine. — Bernama