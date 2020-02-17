Thailand bars entry of Westerdam Cruise passengers

The cruise ship held 2,257 passengers and crew on board when it docked in Cambodia. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 17 — Thailand has barred the entry of foreign national passengers on board MS Westerdam cruise ship that docked in Cambodia last week, after an American woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul said passengers from MS Westerdam cruise ship are not allow travel to Thailand or take a transit flight here until end of the 14-day incubation period for Covid-19, starting Feb 14.

“We do not want to put other passengers at risk to catch the virus at the airport or in flight. Therefore, all airlines must take responsibility (in not flying cruise passengers to Thailand),” he said after chairing a meeting on Covid-19 here today.

Meanwhile, director-general of the Disease Control Department Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said 21 Thai nationals – 19 crew members and two passengers were on board the cruise ship and they are allowed to enter the kingdom.

“They will undergo intensified screening when they enter Thailand and put on a 14-day quarantine,” he said.

There were 2,257 passengers and crew on board MS Westerdam when the vessel docked at Cambodian sea port of SIhanoukville. To date, 747 crew members and 233 guests are waiting for their final travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported one new case of Covid-19, bring the tally to 35 confirmed cases in the kingdom.

Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai said the 68-year-old Chinese woman had close contact with positive patients.

“The woman had been put under surveillance after her family members tested positive for Covid-19.

“She showed symptoms of Covid-19 infection and was admitted to a hospital. She tested positive for the virus. She is the fourth confirmed cases in the family,” he told a press conference here today.

To date, there are 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country of which 15 of them have recovered and returned home while 20 are still receiving treatment in hospitals. — Bernama