Covid-19: 2 new cases in Singapore, including 1-year-old boy evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9

In all, 24 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 — Two new cases of Covid-19 infection were confirmed today (Feb 17) while five have been discharged from hospital.

Of the two new cases, one was among the group of Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9 and the other was linked to a previous case.

The five discharged from hospital as of 12pm on Monday were cases 14, 15, 31, 48 and 65. In all, 24 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

About the new cases

Case 76

Case 76 is a one-year-old boy who was among the group of Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9. He was without symptoms when he boarded the flight and was put under quarantine upon landing in Singapore. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).



All Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan were tested for Covid-19 as an added precaution. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Feb 16 afternoon.

Case 77

Case 77 is a 35-year-old male Singaporean with no recent travel history to China. He is a contact of Case 50. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Feb 17 morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.



Links between previous cases

Cases 8 and 9, as well as Cases 31, 33 and 38, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore (146B Paya Lebar Road).

Nine of the confirmed cases (Cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 34 and 40) are linked to the cluster associated with Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road).



Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 30, 36 and 39) are linked to the private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore from 20 to 22 January.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 42, 47, 52, 56 and 69) are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

Eighteen of the confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71, 73 and 74) are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.



Investigations on these clusters are ongoing, MOH said. In addition to the clusters, investigations have identified the following links between cases:

Case 44 was a contact of Cases 13 and 26;

Case 77 is linked to Case 50, and Case 50 is linked to 55 and 65;

Case 72 is linked to Case 59; and

Case 75 is linked to Case 41.

Contact tracing is underway for the other seven locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to mainland China.

Update on confirmed and suspect cases

A total of 24 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 53 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of Feb 17, 12pm, 937 of the suspect cases have tested negative for Covid-19, and 77 have tested positive. Test results for the remaining 103 cases are pending.

MOH has identified 2,358 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,081 are currently quarantined, and 1,277 have completed their quarantine. — TODAY