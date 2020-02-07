Paris police ban “Yellow Vests” demonstration set for tomorrow

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration of the ‘yellow vests’ movement in Marseille February 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 7 — French police today banned an anti-government “Yellow Vests” demonstration planned for this weekend in central Paris.

Police said in a statement that tomorrow’s planned demonstration could lead to trouble in the streets, with demonstrators planning to march near public institutions and tourist and shopping areas.

Since the “Yellow Vests” movement began in November 2018, demonstrations have frequently erupted into violence and clashes with riot police.

Although the scale of the protests has diminished since the worst of the troubles seen in December 2018, demonstrators have nevertheless continued to gather on Saturdays to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s government, whose policies they say favour the richest members of society. — Reuters