Thuringia premier urges new polls to undo ‘stain’ of far-right vote

Newly-elected Prime Minister of Thuringia Thomas Kemmerich, of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) addressing a press conference at the State Chancellery in Erfurt, eastern Germany, February 6, 2020. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Feb 6 — The premier of Germany’s Thuringia state Thomas Kemmerich resigned today and called for snap regional polls, a day after he was voted into office with help from far-right lawmakers and caused a political earthquake.

“We have decided to apply for the dissolution of the state parliament,” Kemmerich from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) told reporters.

“We want new elections to remove the stain of the AfD’s support for the office of the premiership,” he said, adding that his resignation was “unavoidable”. — AFP