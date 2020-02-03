China says coronavirus death toll rises to 361, confirmed cases 17,205

Medical workers inspect the CT (computed tomography) scan image of a patient at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Hubei province, China February 2, 2020. — China Daily pic via Reuters

BEIJING, Feb 3 — The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of yesterday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

It said 56 of the new deaths were in Hubei province, and one in the municipality of Chongqing.

The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 yesterday, bringing the total to 17,205.

There were another 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 11,177 as of yesterday.

Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 41 new deaths. A total of 265 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

New confirmed cases surged by 1,033 in Wuhan and climbed by 244 in nearby Huanggang on Feb. Two new deaths were reported in the city, about 60 km east of Wuhan.

Hubei has been under virtual quarantine, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down. Elsewhere, China has placed growing restrictions on travel and business. The province extended its Lunar New Year holiday break to February 13 in a bid to contain the outbreak. — Reuters