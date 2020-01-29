Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

A Boeing 767-300ER plane chartered by the Japanese government, carrying evacuated Japanese nationals living in Wuhan arrives at Haneda airport, Tokyo, Japan January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 29 — Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million in the province of Hubei and the epicentre of the outbreak, is in virtual lockdown and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under some kind of travel curb.

Following are some countries' evacuation plans, and how they are planning to manage the health risk from those who are returning.

France's first plane to repatriate nationals from Wuhan will leave Paris today and return the next day. The flight will carry people with no symptoms, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri told television channel CNews.

“These people will be put under quarantine. And then there will be a second flight, at a yet undefined date, with people showing symptoms ... who will be cared for in Paris,” he said.

South Korea plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday. The planes will arrive as early tomorrow, he told a ministerial meeting aimed at discussing efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo — four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing. Japan has confirmed seven patients, including a Japanese tour bus driver who had been infected after coming into contact with Chinese visitors.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the passengers evacuated with symptoms would undergo medical examinations at a hospital designated for infectious diseases, while the remaining passengers would be asked to return home or stay at a nearby hotel after a check-up at a separate hospital.