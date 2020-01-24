Hospitals in China’s virus epicentre launch public appeals for supplies

A picture released by the Central Hospital of Wuhan shows medical staff attending to a patient in Wuhan on an unknown date. — Picture by the Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Handout via Reuters

BEIJING, Jan 24 — Hospitals in the central Chinese city at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak are calling on public support for protective supplies such as masks and suits, as supplies run low and the number of cases grows daily.

The death toll from the new flu-like virus has risen to 25 and more than 800 cases have been confirmed as yesterday, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Most of the cases were found in Wuhan city, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market which traded in illegal wildlife.

With the number of confirmed cases rising by the hundreds every day, medical supplies in the city are in short supply as people flood into hospitals waiting to be treated.

At least eight hospitals in Wuhan have issued public appeals for donations of goggles, masks, medical caps and protective suits for medical workers.

Alumni networks of universities in Wuhan have also posted notes on social media calling for public support.

Travel in and out of the city of 11 million people has been tightly controlled since Wednesday to keep the virus from spreading.

The closure of manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of medical gear over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting this week is exacerbating the shortages.

Chinese media report that some hospitals have supplies for only three to four days and are running low on testing kits.

Wuhan city has sought more financial support from the central government.

“If we had any other option, we’d just wait for government support (rather than issue public appeals),” said a doctor at a hospital in Wuhan, requesting anonymity.

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com said in a statement that it would donate one million masks and about 60,000 medical supplies to Wuhan. — Reuters