People walk past the closed Hankou Railway Station after the city was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province January 23, 2020. — Picture by China Daily via Reuters

BEIJING, Jan 24 — A seventh city near the epicentre of China’s virus outbreak halted public transport today and closed its river bridge as the country escalates efforts to contain the disease.

Huangshi city in Hubei province announced that the transport routes and a ferry terminal would close at 0200 GMT. — AFP