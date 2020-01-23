Strikes over pension reform reduce French power generation

A picture shows a general view during a demonstration on the 36th day of a nationwide multi-sector strike against French government’s pensions overhaul, in Paris January 9, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 23 — Strikes by workers protesting against plans to change France’s pension system reduced power generation by more than 3 gigawatts by 0725 GMT today, including 1.8 GW at hydro power stations, data showed.

The disruption represents around 3.7 per cent of available production capacity as of this morning, data from RTE and state-controlled power group EDF showed.

Electricity demand is forecast at around 81 GW due to cold weather. France was a net power importer during the morning peak demand period, the data showed.

President Emmanuel Macron wants to simplify and streamline France’s existing set-up of 42 different pension schemes, in a move which he argues will make the system fairer but which critics say will result in people having to work for longer.

Trade unions have led protests against the pension reforms since December, with several of the demonstrations having been marred by violence. — Reuters