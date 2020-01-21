S.Korea’s T’Way Air halts launch of Wuhan flights over virus concerns

South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the virus. — Yonhap pic via Reuters SEOUL, Jan 21 —South Korean budget airline T’way Air has postponed today’s scheduled launch of a new route to the Chinese city of Wuhan because of rising concern over the spread of a new coronavirus, a company official said.

Yesterday South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the virus from a 35-year-old Chinese national who flew from Wuhan to Seoul on Sunday.

T’way had been set for the first of its twice-a-week flights from the South Korean main hub of Incheon to Wuhan at 1020 p.m. (1320 GMT) but cancelled its plans because of the outbreak, the company official said.

“It was an inevitable decision because of the situation there,” the official told Reuters, adding that it would continue to monitor developments.

The move came amid spiralling fears over the virus, which could be spread through human contact, with millions of Asians travelling for the Lunar New Year holiday this week. In China, the number of confirmed cases rose to 291 on Monday.

An official at Korean Air Lines, the only other South Korean airline operating direct flights to Wuhan, said the company had no plans to suspend its route, which operates four times a week. — Reuters