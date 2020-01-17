Third case of Wuhan virus detected in Singapore; local man with pneumonia isolated

Temperature screening being carried out at Changi Airport for travellers arriving from Wuhan on Jan 4, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — A third person with pneumonia after travelling to the Chinese city of Wuhan has been warded here in Singapore and isolated as a precautionary measure.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the 69-year-old male Singaporean has been admitted for further assessment and treatment.

“His condition is stable,” said the MOH.

The ministry added that the man had not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market which is associated with the cluster of pneumonia in Wuhan.

The latest case comes after the authorities identified and warded two Chinese nationals with pneumonia here.

In the first case, a three-year-old Chinese girl was hospitalised on Jan 4. Less than a week later, a 26-year-old Chinese man was warded and isolated on Jan 10 after travelling to Wuhan.

In both cases, the MOH said that they are not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan.

Investigations to establish whether the latest case is linked to the Wuhan pneumonia cluster are ongoing, the MOH said.

When the illness first broke out, it sparked fears about a resurgence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), a flu-like virus that killed hundreds of people more than a decade ago.

China has since ruled out the illness to be Sars, while the World Health Organisation said that it may be due instead to a newly emerging member of the family of viruses that caused Sars.

The MOH has also previously announced that it would be implementing temperature screening at Changi Airport for travellers coming from Wuhan. — TODAY