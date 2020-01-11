Rouhani: Iran ‘deeply regrets’ accidental shooting down of Ukrainian airliner

Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. — Wana pic via Reuters

DUBAI, Jan 11 ― Iran “deeply regrets” the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet today.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake,” he wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences.”

The investigation will continue, Rouhani wrote in a separate tweet.

All 176 people aboard the airliner were killed in the crash shortly after takeoff. ― Reuters