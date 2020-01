File photo of rescue teams recovering debris from a field after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Jan 11 ― Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top authority in the Islamic Republic, was informed about the accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner on Friday and said information should be publicly announced after a meeting of Iran’s top security body, the semi-official Fars news agency said in a tweet.

All 176 passengers aboard the plane died in the crash. ― Reuters