Syrian demonstrators look at a poster bearing the portraits of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (centre) in the central Saadallah al-Jabiri square in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo January 7, 2020. — AFP pic

TEHRAN, Jan 8 — Iran’s supreme leader said a “slap in the face” was delivered to the United States, when the Islamic republic fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq today.

“Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

His remarks came after he had vowed “severe revenge” for a US drone strike that killed one of Iran’s top military commanders near Baghdad international airport last week. — AFP