Pope calls for dialogue and restraint amid growing US-Iran tensions

Pope Francis called on all sides to 'keep the flame of dialogue'. — AFP pic

MILAN, Jan 5 — Pope Francis called today for dialogue and restraint two days after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States.

Speaking at the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican, the pope did not mention Iran by name but spoke of a terrible air of tension that could now be felt in many parts of the world.

“I call on all sides to keep the flame of dialogue and self-restraint alight and ward off the shadow of hostility,” he said.

“War only brings death and destruction.”

On Friday a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, drawing promises of harsh revenge by Tehran. — Reuters