Probation for Singapore teen who sexually penetrated 13-year-old, forced another girl to touch his genitals

After chatting to a 13-year-old girl on Instagram, the 17-year-old boy asked her to send him photos of her chest and then had sex with her the first time they met.

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — The 13-year-old girl thought he was attractive, began talking to him on Instagram and eventually asked to meet.

The 17-year-old took things further, getting the girl to send him photos of her chest and having sex with her the first time they met, in February last year.

All this took place less than a year after he had taken advantage of another girl, forcing her to touch his genitals.

None of the parties can be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

For his crimes, the boy was today sentenced to the rehabilitative, community-based sentencing option of a 21-month split probation.

The first victim

The court heard that one of the victims had heard about the teenaged boy near the end of 2018 from her friend, who said that he was “hot” and “handsome”.

She started following him on Instagram one to two weeks later. He followed her back, and they started talking on the social media platform.

Once during their chats, the teen asked the victim if she wanted his nudes.

The victim did not understand what he meant and said yes, thinking he was referring to the make-up brand Nude.

She got a shock when she received a picture of his penis.

In return, he requested that she send him a photo of herself, so she sent him a photo of her chest, with her clothes on.

He then sent another nude picture of himself to the girl and requested for a more “open” photo. That’s when the girl sent him a naked photo of herself.

When they met on February 25 at a Long John Silver branch in Kampung Admiralty, the girl followed him to a staircase landing as she liked him and thought he just wanted to hang out.

But on the landing between the eighth and ninth storeys of Block 676 Woodlands Drive 71, he pulled down his shorts and underwear and asked her to kneel down to perform oral sex on him.

He later asked the victim to lie down on the floor as he sexually penetrated her with a condom on.

At some point during the act, which lasted three to five minutes, the victim started crying and told him that she felt pain, but he told her to bear with it.

After the incident, the victim asked him over Instagram what would happen between them, and they started quarrelling when he said he did not know.

The next day, she told a senior in school about what transpired, and the senior told a teacher. A police report was eventually lodged several days later, on March 1.

The second victim

Later that month, on March 28, another victim stepped forward and lodged her own police report of what had happened to her during the June school holidays in 2018.

The accused had gotten acquainted with the victim in February 2018 as they were in the same co-curricular activity in their secondary school.

This victim liked the accused and wanted to be close to him, so they began going out one-on-one.

In March, they were kissing at a staircase landing at Woodlands Drive 14, when she told him she wanted to have some ice cream.

He replied: “Why buy ice cream when you can have my d***?”, referring to his genitals.

The victim felt disgusted and said no. They had an argument and she left.

They met again during the June holidays at the same staircase landing, and this time, he suddenly pulled down his pants and underwear, took her hand and placed it on his crotch.

She let go, and the court heard that the accused got upset and told the victim that she had wasted his time.

The boy’s sentence comprises four months of intensive probation and 15 months of supervised probation.

He must also perform 150 hours of community service and undergo psychological intervention to address his offending behaviour.

His parents were ordered to pay a S$5,000 (RM15,163) bond to ensure his good behaviour during the period of his probation. — TODAY