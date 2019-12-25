Trump's Christmas Eve admission: No gift yet for Melania

First lady Melania Trump speaks near US President Donald Trump at a signing ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland December 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

PALM BEACH, Dec 25 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he had not yet bought a Christmas present for the first lady, just a day before the holiday that could bring a more ominous gift from North Korea.

During a video teleconference with members of the US Armed Forces from his resort residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said in response to a question he picked out “a beautiful card” for first lady Melania Trump.

This would not be the first time Trump has marked an important occasion with a card for the first lady.

When asked in April 2018 on television show "Fox and Friends what he got his wife for her birthday, Trump said, "I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn't get her so much." He added that he was very busy and got her a beautiful card and flowers.

Trump has visited the Trump International Golf Course each day after he arrived on Friday night, delivering remarks to young conservatives at an event on Saturday as well. — Reuters