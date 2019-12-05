US military base in Hawaii on lockdown after reports of shooting

HONOLULU, Dec 5 — The US Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii was on lockdown yesterday after reports of a shooting, base officials said on Twitter.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard,” the base said in a posting on the social network.

“The incident occurred at approximately 2:30pm,” it added. “Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed.”

No further details were immediately available.

Officials would provide an update “when we have further information,” the posting added.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined US Air Force and Navy Installation located 13 km from Honolulu. — Reuters