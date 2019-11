Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock visit Bassetlaw District General Hospital in Worksop, Britain November 22, 2019. —Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Nov 24 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed a little since Wednesday, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Express newspaper.

The poll showed support for Johnson’s Conservative Party was unchanged at 42 per cent. Labour gained a point to 32 per cent, while the Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party were unchanged at 15 per cent and 5 per cent.

The online poll of 2,038 people was conducted on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. — Reuters