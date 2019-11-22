US charges Chinese national with industrial espionage

A trader works at the post where Monsanto Co is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, August 25, 2016. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 — A Chinese national and former Monsanto employee has been charged with industrial espionage and stealing trade secrets, US officials said.

Haitao Xiang was arrested in June 2017 at an airport with a one-way ticket to China and in possession of software developed by the American agribusiness giant to help farmers improve crop yields, the Department of Justice said yesterday in a statement.

The 42-year-old had worked at Monsanto and its subsidiary The Climate Corporation for nearly 10 years.

The indictment alleges another instance of the Chinese government encouraging “employees to steal intellectual property from their US employers”, Assistant Attorney General John Demers said.

Xiang faces up to 15 years in jail and a US$5 million (RM21 million) fine for each of the three counts of espionage against him, along with hefty jail terms and fines for three counts of theft of trade secrets. — AFP