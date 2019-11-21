US Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher prepares to answer a question from the media after being acquitted during his court-martial trial at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California July 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 — The US military formally notified a court-martialed Navy SEAL commando yesterday that he faces proceedings to expel him from the ranks of elite special forces after his demotion was reversed by President Donald Trump, his lawyer and a Navy spokeswoman said.

A Trident Review Board hearing is set for December 2 to weigh whether Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was charged with committing war crimes during a 2017 deployment to Iraq, is fit to remain in the SEALs, Navy Captain Tamara Lawrence said.

She told Reuters that three of Gallagher's commanding officers face separate hearings to review whether they, too, should be removed from the SEALs. Gallagher's civilian lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, confirmed his client was served with papers informing him of his review. — Reuters