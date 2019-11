Police pepper-spray locals and neighbourhood observers after they entered a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong, November 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Nov 21 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today condemned the passage of a US bill launding pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, saying it “indulges violent criminals” and aims to “muddle or even destroy Hong Kong”

The legislation is “a naked interference in China’s internal affairs”, Wang told former US defence secretary William Cohen at a meeting in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement. — AFP