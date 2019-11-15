Lithuania pardons Russians spies, may pave way for swap with Russia and Norway

Gitanas Nauseda is seen in an election placard. — Reuters pic

VILNIUS, Nov 15 — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda today pardoned two Russian citizens sentenced for spying in a move that could pave the way for a three-way spy swap between Russia, Norway and Lithuania.

Lithuanian news agency BNS reported last month that Moscow, Oslo and Vilnius were discussing exchanging two Russians jailed in Lithuania, two Lithuanians sentenced for spying in Russia, and Norwegian, Frode Berg, who has in jail in Russia for spying.

Russia also said today it would review in the near future a pardon request submitted by Berg, the RIA news agency reported. — Reuters