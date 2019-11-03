33 hurt as bus overturns in northern France

LILLE, Nov 3 — Thirty-three people were injured today, four seriously, when a bus travelling between Paris and London overturned in northern France while turning off a busy motorway, police said.

The Flixbus vehicle toppled on its side around midday (1100 GMT) as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, France’s busiest route, a police statement said.

There were 33 people on board, of whom 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously wounded. Some of the injured were foreign nationals.

The statement did not say whether the bus was bound for London or for Paris.

Rescue teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance service rushed to the scene. The motorway exit has been closed, the statement said. — AFP