Singapore authorities arrest 138, seize cannabis-infused chocolates and lollies in four-day islandwide operation

It is an offence under the Misuse of Drug Act to bring into Singapore any product containing cannabis regardless of the amount of cannabis in the product. — Picture courtesy of Central Narcotics Bureau via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 — A packet of chocolate and a packet containing two strawberry taffies, a type of lolly, were believed to be infused with cannabis and were among the items seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during its recent raids.

In a four-day island-wide drug enforcement operation from Monday (October 21) until yesterday morning, a total of 138 suspected drug offenders were arrested, CNB said in a statement.

Drugs consisting of 236g of new psychoactive substances, 99g of “ice”, 34g of heroin, 30g of cannabis, 31 Erimin-5 tablets, 10 “ecstasy” tablets and a small amount of ketamine were seized in the operation, which was supported by the Singapore Police Force. Numerous drug-taking utensils were also seized.

The areas covered by the officers included Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, Sengkang and Serangoon.

Edibles found

In one of the drug busts, which was conducted on Wednesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 25-year-old Singaporean woman at her home in Chua Chu Kang.

The suspect then surrendered a packet of 7g of vegetable matter, believed to contain cannabis.

There were also packets of snacks such as chocolates and strawberry taffies, believed to contain cannabis, CNB said.

Following the woman’s arrest, CNB officers nabbed a 22-year-old suspected drug trafficker at his home in the vicinity of Hong San Walk in Chua Chu Kang.

The Singapore permanent resident then surrendered a packet of about 12g of vegetable matter believed to contain cannabis and a packet of about 20g of vegetable matter mixed with tobacco.

“From a search conducted by the officers, a digital weighing scale and an e-cigarette, believed to be infused with cannabis, were also found,” CNB said.

Cannabis still a controlled drug in Singapore

Investigations into the drug activities of the 138 suspected drug abusers are ongoing.

In a reminder to the public, CNB said that cannabis is still a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, and that the consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drug is an offence.

However, it is aware that various jurisdictions around the world have “decriminalised or legalised cannabis”, and that they allow the sale of cannabis and the products containing it.

“CNB would like to remind the public that it is an offence under the Misuse of Drug Act to bring into Singapore any product containing cannabis regardless of the amount of cannabis in the product.”

It added: “A literature review conducted by Institute of Mental Health experts affirmed the addictive and harmful nature of cannabis, and that it damages the brain These findings corroborate Singapore’s position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug.” — TODAY