A handout picture released by the official Facebook page for the Syrian Presidency October 22, 2019, shows President Bashar al-Assad talking to Syrian soldiers in al-Habit on the southern edges of the Idlib province. — Syrian Presidency Facebook page handout pic via AFP

DAMASCUS, Oct 22 — Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said today that defeating jihadists in the northwestern region of Idlib is the key to ending the country’s eight-year-old civil war.

“The battle of Idlib is the basis for resolving chaos and terrorism in all other areas of Syria,” he said while visiting troops on the front line with jihadists in the Idlib province town of Al-Hbeit, the president’s office said on its social media networks. — AFP