People filmed fighting in middle of Singapore road at night, police investigating (VIDEO)

A man wearing a white shirt and blue pants was seen brandishing a long metallic object at another man. — Image courtesy of Roads.sg via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 — Singapore police are investigating an incident where a group of people were filmed fighting in the middle of a road.

In a video circulating online, a number of people are seen scuffling and shouting in the middle of a road at night.

One man wearing a white shirt and blue pants can also be seen brandishing a long metallic object at another man.

It is not known if anyone was hurt or arrested in relation to the incident.

Police have confimed that a report was lodged and investigations into the incident are ongoing. — TODAY