Jokowi to reveal new cabinet after inauguration on Sunday

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo talks during a news conference at Gatot Subroto military hospital in Jakarta October 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 18 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will announce his new Cabinet after he is sworn-in as the republic’s president for the 2019- 2024 term this Sunday.

“I will announce it immediately after my appointment as president on October 20, either on the same day or later,” he said in a posting on his Twitter account @ Joko Widodo yesterday.

In his Twitter posting today, Jokowi said during his five-year term as president beginning 2014, his administration had focused on various infrastructural development.

“The five-year period were five years of developing infrastructure in all areas — roads, tolled roads (highways), bridges, ports, dams, airports, even border posts,” he said.

Political analysts here say that Jokowi is expected to continue focusing on infrastructure development and creative economy-generating programmes as well as encouraging foreign investment aimed at achieving Indonesia’s mission as a developed country by 2030.

Observers, political analysts and the local media are also expecting Jokowi to retain the number of 34 ministries, by merging certain ministries and creating two new ministries related to digital and creative economy and investment.

The Indonesian president has a prerogative to appoint members of his Cabinet either from among professionals or politicians.

Jokowi has retained his post as Indonesian president after winning in the 2019 presidential elections on April 17.

His tenure during the first term (2014-2019) will end on October 19 and he will be sworn in as Indonesian president for the 2019-2024 term on October 20, 2019. — Bernama