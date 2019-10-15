Four charged with distributing obscene material in ‘SG Nasi Lemak’ chat group

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26, one of the men who was charged in a district court over his alleged involvement in the Telegram chat group SG Nasi Lemak. — Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 — Two men and two teenagers were charged in a district court today over their alleged involvement in the Telegram chat group “SG Nasi Lemak”, where obscene videos and photos of Singaporean girls were shared.

They were charged through video-link with one count each of distributing obscene material on Telegram between January and October this year.

The four men are:

Liong Tianwei, 37

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26

Justin Lee Han Shi, 19

Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17. In Abdillah’s case, the charge specified that he had transmitted an explicit photo of two unknown nude women on Oct 5.

They will return to court on Oct 22 and were ordered to be remanded at Woodlands Police Division. A police prosecutor told the court that they are believed to be involved in multiple cases.

The police said in a news release on Monday that Liong and Teo were the group’s administrators, while Lee and Abdillah distributed the obscene material.

Teo is a freelance actor and dancer, according to his Facebook page. Liong is the only one represented by a lawyer so far — Mr Tan Hee Joek from Tan Swee Swan & Co.

If convicted of distributing obscene material, they could each be jailed for up to three months, fined or both.

The Telegram group is no longer accessible but had more than 40,000 members when it was still active. Several women have recently called out the group after discovering their photos had been shared there.

A check by TODAY then found individuals selling illegal items such as e-cigarettes, other vaping devices, duty-unpaid cigarettes and sexual performance drugs there as well.

The police said they received several reports in relation to the chat group between March 15 and Oct 3.

After establishing the identities of the four men, police officers arrested them at various locations across the country today.

More than 10 electronic devices — including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones — were also seized. — TODAY