Turkish army, Syrian allies enter Tel Abyad, situation calm, says Reuters witness

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters walk together near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, October 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

TEL ABYAD, Syria, Oct 13 — The Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies advanced into the centre of the Syrian town of Tel Abyad today where the situation was calm and they were conducting search operations, a Reuters witness said.

Tel Abyad is a town on the Syrian border and one of the main focal points of the Turkish offensive that began on Wednesday against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organisation that reports on the conflict, said Turkey and its allies were in almost complete control of the town. — Reuters