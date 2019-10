EU rejects UK's request for weekend talks as Johnson insists on no Brexit delay

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester October 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 5 — The European Union has rejected a British request to hold Brexit talks this weekend, British media reported, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to leaving the bloc on October 31, despite the possibility of a not reaching an exit deal.

The European Commission said that Johnson's new Brexit proposals do not provide any basis for finalising a separation agreement, according to Sky News.

Talks on Johnson's plan to replace the Irish backstop will not take place over the weekend, EU Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud was quoted as saying by Sky. She added that the UK will be given “another opportunity to present its proposals in detail” on Monday.

“If we held talks at the weekend it would look like these were proper negotiations,” the Times newspaper had earlier cited an EU diplomat as saying. “We're still a long way from that.”

Johnson has consistently said he will not ask for a Brexit delay, reiterating the point yesterday.

“New deal or no deal — but no delay. #GetBrexitDone #LeaveOct31,” Johnson said in a tweet.

However, his government also acknowledged for the first time yesterday that Johnson will send a letter to EU asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been reached by October 19.

Johnson has not explained the apparent contradiction, with opponents believing he will seek some kind of legal escape route to avoid asking for an extension, or try to pressure the EU into refusing to agree to such a request. — Reuters