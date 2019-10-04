Masked protesters barricade road in downtown Hong Kong

Protesters set up barricades as they gather in the Central district in Hong Kong on October 4, 2019, as people hit the streets after the government announced a ban on facemasks. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 4 — Masked protesters built barricades in the heart of Hong Kong’s commercial district today moments after the city’s embattled leader invoked emergency laws to forbid face coverings.

Dozens of protesters used plastic barriers, wooden pallets and traffic cones to set up makeshift blockades in Central district, where many blue-chip international firms are based. Thousands more masked protesters remained in the roads behind the main barricade.

Blockades were also formed in the district of Kowloon Tong while hundreds of masked protesters held a sit-in at a mall in Sha Tin. — AFP