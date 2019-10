Demonstrators gesture near burning objects at a protest during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad October 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, Oct 4 — Iraqi security forces today opened fired on dozens of protesters gathering in Baghdad for a fourth day of demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services, an AFP correspondent reported.

The security forces fired directly at the protesters, not in the air, the correspondent said.

There was no immediate word on any casualties. — AFP