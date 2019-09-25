Japan's Abe urges Iran to take actions 'grounded in wisdom'

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday expressed concerns about the Middle East situation and urged Iran to take actions “grounded in the wisdom derived from its rich history.”

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Abe called the September 15 attacks on Saudi oil facilities “an extremely contemptible crime that holds the international economic order hostage.”

He did not, however, specify who Japan thought was behind the attacks, which Riyadh, Washington and the leading EU powers have blamed on Iran. Japan has traditionally had friendly ties with Iran and Abe has been trying to ease the tensions between Tehran and Tokyo's closest ally, Washington.

“It is my own unchanging role to call on Iran as a major power to take actions that are grounded in the wisdom derived from its rich history,” Abe said, noting that Japan shared concerns regarding the Middle East situation.

Abe met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier in the day.

Abe also said he supported US President Donald Trump's approach to North Korea.

“The approach by which the two leaders talk candidly with each other and try to work out the issues at hand while seeing a bright future ahead has changed the dynamics surrounding North Korea,” he said. He repeated that he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “without attaching any conditions.” — Reuters