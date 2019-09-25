Bomb attack hits police bus in southern Turkey, some wounded, say sources

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 — A bomb attack hit a bus carrying police in the southern Turkish province of Adana this morning and some people were wounded, security sources said.

CNN Turk broadcast video of a badly damaged bus surrounded by debris and other damaged vehicles under a pedestrian overpass in the area of Yuregir in Adana.

The sources said ambulances took the wounded to hospitals in the area. Armed police sealed off the area and were examining the scene. It was not clear who might be behind the attack.

Adana Governor Mahmut Demirtas was cited by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying initial information indicated the wounded were not seriously hurt. — Reuters