Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Iran’s Zarif warns against war over Saudi attacks

Published 12 minutes ago on 19 September 2019

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that a so-called ‘B-team’ including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran. — Reuters pic
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that a so-called ‘B-team’ including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Sept 19 — Iran’s foreign minister said today US and allies’ accusations that attacks on Saudi oil sites were “an act of war” may be aimed at deceiving US President Donald Trump into a war against Tehran.

“‘Act of war’or AGITATION for WAR? Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described yesterday the attacks on Saudi Arabia as “an act of war”. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World