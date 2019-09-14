Trump discussed possible mutual defence treaty with Israel’s Netanyahu

File photo of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands after Trump’s address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Sept 14 — US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today about a possible mutual defence treaty between the two nations, Trump tweeted ahead of Israeli elections next week.

“I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries,” Trump tweeted, adding that he looks forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli vote. — Reuters