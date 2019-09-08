Iran’s nuclear chief: EU has failed to fulfil 2015 deal commitments

Ali Akbar Salehi, director of Iran’s nuclear energy agency. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Sept 8 — Iran’s nuclear chief said today the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to fulfil their commitments under the pact, a day after Tehran announced further breaches of limits on its nuclear activity set by the pact.

The deal curbed Iran’s disputed nuclear programme in exchange for relief from sanctions, but has unravelled since the United States withdrew last year and acted to strangle Iran’s oil trade to push it into wider security concessions.

France, Germany and Britain have tried to launch a barter trade mechanism with Iran protecting it from US sanctions but have struggled to get it off the ground, and Tehran on Wednesday set a 60-day deadline for effective European action.

“Unfortunately the European parties have failed to fulfil their commitments... The deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly as we have done so far by gradually downgrading our commitments,” said Ali Akbar Salehi, director of Iran’s nuclear energy agency.

“Iran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments as long as the other parties fail to carry out their commitments,” Salehi said, speaking after meeting the acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, in Tehran today.

Feruta, whose non-proliferation inspectors monitor Iran’s nuclear programme, also planned to see Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior Iranian officials.

The IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors will discuss Iran at a quarterly meeting that begins tomorrow.

Since May, Iran has begun to breach caps on its nuclear capacity set by the deal in retaliation for US pressure on Iran to negotiate restrictions on its ballistic missile programme and support for proxy forces around the Middle East.

Iran says its retreat from terms of the deal is reversible if European signatories manage to restore its access to foreign trade promised under the nuclear deal but blocked by the reimposition of US sanctions.

“The actions they have taken are negative but not definitive. They can come back (to full compliance) and the path of dialogue is still open,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said today.

Upping the ante in its stand-off with Washington, Tehran said yesterday it was now capable of raising uranium enrichment past the 20% level of fissile purity and had launched advanced centrifuge machines in further breaches of the deal.

IAEA inspectors reported in July that Iran had cranked up enrichment to 4.5% purity, above the 3.7% cap suitable for civilian energy generation set by the 2015 accord.

Under the deal, Iran is allowed limited research and development on advanced centrifuges, which accelerate the production of fissile material that could, if enriched to the 90% threshold, be used to develop a nuclear bomb. — Reuters