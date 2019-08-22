Japan summons South Korean ambassador as row deepens

TOKYO, Aug 22 — Japan today summoned the South Korean ambassa Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks to media after South Korea announced scrapping of an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 22, 2019. — Kyodo handout pic via Reuters dor to protest Seoul’s decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said, as relations between the neighbours further worsened.

Kono also told reporters that South Korea was misreading the security environment following its move. Seoul earlier said it was scrapping the intelligence-sharing pact, a decision that could escalate a dispute over history and trade and undercut security cooperation on North Korea. — Reuters