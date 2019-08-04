Parliament can stop a no-deal Brexit in September, says UK Labour’s Ashworth

Dominic Cummings said lawmakers will not be able to stop a so-called no-deal Brexit. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 4 —There will be opportunities in September for lawmakers to stop Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal, the health policy chief for the main opposition Labour Party said today.

Earlier, the Sunday Telegraph reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, had said lawmakers will not be able to stop a so-called no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 by bringing a vote of no confidence.

“There will be opportunities for us when parliament returns in September to stop no deal,” Labour’s Jon Ashworth told Sky News.

“The government will have to bring forward appropriate legislation to prepare for this Brexit no-deal exit that they want. And we will use all the means available to us in parliament ... and we will work to stop no deal.” — Reuters